QUESTIONS?

Where is the pizza from?Your local Dominos.

How many toppings are on each pizza?Random. Up to four toppings, but there is always cheese of some type included.

Can I get vegetarian only?Not by choice.

Can I get gluten-free dough?Nope.

What size are the pizzas?They are all 14" large.

Is tip included in the price?Yes, the order total inclues tip, tax, and delivery fees. When you complete your order you will be told how much to tip on the receipt.

What if my order never arrives?Reach out on Twitter @roulette_pizza.

Why can't you deliver to me?Because there are no Dominos locations that deliver to you.

What if I don't like my pizza?That's a risk you take when you gamble with pizza.